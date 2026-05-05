Ganja seized from ambulance in Bhubaneswar, 4 arrested

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Bhubaneswar: The Nayapalli police on Tuesday seized 25 kg from an ambulance near Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and arrested four people in this connection.

As per reports, the police intercepted the ambulance carrying patient and attendees during vehicle check near Kalinga Stadium Chhak in Bhubaneswar.

After searching the ambulance, the police found the contraband hidden in the vehicle. The police confiscated the ganja and arrested four people in this connection.

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Sources said, the ganja was being transported from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar.

The Commissionerate police have registered a case in this connection and have launched a probe and checking the crime history of the accused people.