Gangrape of Odisha woman in Delhi: Three accused held, informs CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today informed that the Delhi Police has arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the gangrape of an Odia woman in the national capital on the intervening night of October 10 and October 11.

“Police have arrested three persons in connection with the rape case and seized the auto-rickshaw used in the crime,” Majhi said adding that the Delhi Police has been asked to conduct further probe into the crime.

Notably, the miscreants alleged raped the Odisha woman and later threw her in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi on the intervening night of October 10 and 11. Police somehow rescued the woman and admitted her at AIIMS Trauma Centre where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police have started a probe into the matter after registering a case under sections 70(1) [gang rape] and 115(2) [voluntarily causing hurt] of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Likewise, two cases have been filed with the National Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the case.