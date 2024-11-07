Gang-rape of Odisha woman in Delhi: Police arrest 3 accused after verifying 700 CCTV cameras

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough in the gang-rape of Odisha woman in the National Capital City last month, the Delhi Police has arrested three persons including the autorickshaw driver for their involvement in the crime.

The arrested persons were identified as Parmod Babu (shopkeeper), Mohammad Shamsul (roadside beggar) and Prabhu Mahto (auto rickshaw driver). They were arrested after being identified while verifying the footages of 700 CCTV cameras, said police.

According to police, they rescued the woman while she was lying in a critical condition on the roadside in the Sarai Kale Khan area at around 3 AM on October 11. She was rushed to the AIIMS-Delhi for treatment. It is only during the medical examination, the doctors confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

Taking a serious note of the case, cops started a probe into the matter and arrested the accused persons.

The woman had come to Delhi from Odisha a year ago in search of a job. However, she was living on the streets and also been sleeping near an ATM and at a railway station due to lack of money, said police adding that she even denied to return to Odisha when her parents had come to the city to take her back two months ago.

Police further said that she had lost contact with her family after losing her phone.