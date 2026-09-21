Gang Attack in Bhubaneswar: Firing and Assault Near Kolathia Leaves 3 Injured

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Bhubaneswar: Gang Attack in Bhubaneswar. Tension prevailed in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, after miscreants opened fire near Kolathia under Bharatpur police limits on Sunday.

According to reports, a group of armed miscreants fired shots near a hospital, close to a Ganesh Puja pandal. The attackers allegedly fired three rounds in the air to create panic and then chased and thrashed locals. One youth was injured in an attack with sharp weapons, while another was hit on the head with a gun butt and left bleeding.

It is alleged that around 30 to 40 youths came in cars and launched an organized attack. Three persons were injured in the incident.

On being informed, Commissionerate Police reached the spot, seized empty cartridges and started an investigation.

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Police have identified the gun-wielding attackers from CCTV footage. The motive behind the attack and the identity of all those involved are being investigated. Police said legal action will be taken against the accused soon.

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