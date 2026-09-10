Ganesh Puja to be held at 420 pandals in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: This year, the Ganesh Puja will be held at 420 pandals under the jurisdiction of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). Decision to this effect was taken during a preparatory meeting organized by the BMC today.

Officials of different puja committees along with officials of various concerned local administrations like police, traffic police, Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), fire department, electricity department and other departments also attended the meeting.

As decided in the meeting, BMC will collect user fees from the Puja Mandapas and also will collect the used flowers and use them to prepare incense sticks.

The meeting also has decided to ban the use of plastic during the Ganesh Puja celebrations and the roads near the puja pandals will be illuminated with light and sanitized. Besides, the surroundings of the puja mandaps will be cleaned properly, sanitized and fogging will be done.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the construction department has been directed to repair the potholes and not to dig roads unnecessarily. Keeping in mind the traffic congestion during the puja, the meeting also decided to deploy adequate traffic cops and volunteers for traffic management.

Moreover, the TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) has been instructed to cut tree branches and provide uninterrupted electricity supply.

The city civic body will also construct temporary disposal ponds near the Kuakhai bridge for Ganesh Visarjan (immersion of Idol of Shri Ganesh).