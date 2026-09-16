Ganesh puja celebrations marred by tragedy as four youths die after drowning during idol immersion in Jagatsinghpur district

Advertisement

Jagatsinghpur: Ganesh puja celebrations at Arada village in Tirtol Tehsil of Jagatsinghpur district was marred by tragedy as four youths of the village died after drowning during idol immersion today.

With lots of joy and dance, a group of youths from the village reportedly went to the Brudha River for Ganesh idol immersion this afternoon. But unluckily, four of the youths- Sushil Palei, Manjit Swain, Rasmi Ranjan Nayak and Swapnajeet Barik- were swept away by the heavy current of the water while immersing the idol in the river.

Soon, others swung into action and tried to pull each of them out of the water body. However, they could manage to rescue only two of them, while two others were swept away.

Soon, the rescued youths were wheeled into the Ersama Hospital for treatment and the local Fire and Emergency Services personnel along with the police were informed about the incident.

Advertisement

Immediately, the rescue team reached the river and rescued the missing youths and rushed them to the same hospital in a critical condition. However, doctors declared all four youths dead.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village and the entire locality as the joyful celebration of Ganesh puja ended in tragedy.

The bodies of the deceased youths will be handed over to their family members after postmortem, informed sources.