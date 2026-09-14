Ganesh Puja celebrated at KIIT and KISS; Founder Achyuta Samanta extends greetings to students

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Bhubaneswar: As in previous years, the Ganesh Puja was celebrated with great devotion, joy and festive energy on the premises of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) this year as well.

Founder Achyuta Samanta attended the celebrations at KISS University and participated in the Homa Yajna (sacred fire ritual) and Pushpanjali (floral tribute).

On this occasion, he extended his greetings and best wishes and prayed for the wellbeing of the students, staff and faculty of KIIT and KISS.

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Notably, as the Foundation Day of KISS University is also observed on the day of Ganesh Puja, Dr. Samanta also conveyed his best wishes to the students for this occasion as well.

Similarly, at KIIT University, Vice-Chancellor Professor Saranjit Singh and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty participated in the rituals and extended Ganesh Puja greetings to the students.

At the end of the puja, Prasad was distributed among all the students.