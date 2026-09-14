Ganesh Puja brings festive spirit across Odisha, schools and colleges join celebrations, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Ganesh Puja is being celebrated across Odisha today with schools colleges and educational institutions taking part in the festivities. Known as the remover of obstacles Lord Ganesha is being worshipped for prosperity and knowledge.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations started early morning at school and colleges as students observed the puja in their new clothes. Books notebooks and pens were offered before Lord Ganesh as students prayed for their success.

For many people in the state, Ganesh Puja is also closely linked with childhood memories. Traditional offerings such as chudaghasa, khoi, coconut, banana and boondia laddoo continue to be a part of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Jatani holds a special significance as large processions are held in the town with colourful pandals decorated gates lighting and fairs attracting devotees from across the state.

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Bhubaneswar and Kataka are also witnessing celebrations by different puja committees while in industrial towns such as Talcher, Angul and Rourkela, clubs, organisations and puja committees have also made arrangements for the festival.

Observances by all these groups devotees seek Lord Ganesh`s blessings for happiness and prosperity.

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