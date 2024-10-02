Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti Celebrated at KIIT and KISS

Bhubaneswar: KIIT, KISS and KIMS commemorated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri with a series of events today, including a “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” initiative titled Swachhta Hi Seva.

The programmes were held under the supervision of the founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta. Students, faculty, and staff members participated in a large-scale campus cleaning drive while students from KISS also sang the Ram Dhun in tribute to Gandhi’s ideals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Samanta urged them to be inspired by the principles of Gandhi and Shastri, emphasizing the need to maintain cleanliness in the environment and within one’s mind. “Cleanliness is worship. Cleanliness also keeps us healthy and develops a positive spirit within us,” he said.

He noted that the Swachh Bharat campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 has now completed a decade, showcasing its sustained impact across the country.

Other dignitaries present at the event included KIIT University Vice Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh; Pro Vice-Chancellor, School of Medicine Prof. CBK Mohanty; Pro-VC Prof. Debashis Bandyopadhyay; KISS University VC Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera and KIIT Registrar Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty.

In addition to the cleanliness drive, a plantation drive was held across various campuses of KIIT and KISS to promote environmental sustainability.