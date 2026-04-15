Gajapati school wall collapse: Odisha CM announces Rs 3 lakh ex-gratia

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deep grief over the death of two girl students who died after the boundary wall of their school collapsed on them in Gajapati district today.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, on learning about the tragic loss of lives of Udanti Roita (9), a class four student, and Behiles Roita (10), a class five student, Majhi expressed heis deep grief and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased girls.

This apart, the Chief Minister also announced an assistance of Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to the next of kin of each deceased.

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