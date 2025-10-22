Gajapati police busts illegal gun factory, 2 arrested with 12 guns

Advertisement

Mohana: Gajapati Police on Wednesday busted a country-made gun factory in a hill on the outskirts of Galapaju village under Mohana Police station limits of the district and arrested two persons with 12 guns.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ghanashyam Pradhan and Harischandra Mallik.

In a press conference, Gajapati Superintendent of Police (SP) Jatindra Kumar Panda informed the newsmen that a joint team of Mohana and Adaba police stations conducted a raid in the forest based on the information received from some reliable sources.

During the raid, the police team arrested Pradhan and Harischandra Mallik after finding their involvement in the manufacturing and sale of the illegal firearms, the Gajapati SP informed adding that the police also seized 12 guns (2 guns from Harischandra Mallik and 10 guns from the factory site), various accessories, and equipment used to manufacture the guns.

The SP further said that Pradhan was allegedly manufacture the guns in the hill and then supply them to different areas of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Kandhamal districts.

Both the accused persons were were forwarded to court after their arrest, the SP said.