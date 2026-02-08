Gajapati: Notorious thieves gang arrested, 300 grams of gold seized

Advertisement

Gajapati: The District police have arrested a notorious gang of three thieves and seized 300 grams of stolen gold ornaments from them. The police were searching for the gang in connection with a theft case of Janaury 25.

The arrested thieves are Marathi Giri Babu, Arun Kumar Pradhan of Mariguda village under the Seranaga police limits, and Murali Nayak of Parida village of Gajapati district.

On January 25, R. Lakshmi Kalyani of Mariguda village went to Srikakulam Sun Temple with her family. She alleged upon retruning home , she found that the almiraha has been broken and 300 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 2 lakh had been stolen. Serang police had registered a case and investigated the incident.

Advertisement

After the thieves were caught, they confessed that they had buried the stolen gold ornaments in a nearby forest, stated SP. However, the stolen Rs 2 lakh could not be recovered from them.

The police have stated they will appeal to the court to bring the accused in remand for further investigation.