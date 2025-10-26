Gajapati district gears up to tackle possible cyclone, schools and colleges to remain closed till October 30

Advertisement

Paralakhemundi: The Gajapati district administration has geared-up and taken all possible measures to tackle any eventuality arising from the possible cyclone.

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the possible cyclone which has been named ‘Montha’ is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. However, its impact is likely to be felt on the bordering district of Gajapati. Therefore, the district administration has taken up comprehensive measures to deal with the possible cyclone and the various problems that may arise due to it.

As precautionary measures, the leaves of all government employees in the district have been cancelled till October 30. Similarly, 7 senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers have been appointed as nodal officers for 7 blocks of the district.

District Collector Madhumita has ordered to keep all cyclone shelters in the district ready and immediately evacuate the people who are likely to be affected if necessary. She also has ordered to keep dry food stocked and to provide cooked food if necessary.

Similarly, the Collector has asked the concerned officials to keep generators ready in all government and cyclone shelters. As there is a risk of landslides in various places in the district following heavy rainfall, she also has ordered to keep JCB machines and other machinery ready at various places.

The District Collector also has requested the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to send two ODRAF teams to deal with the situation.

The district administration also has directed for closure of all schools and colleges across the district till October 30 in view of the safety of the students. Besides, the administration has also decided to keep various tourist places in the district closed for the safety of tourists.

