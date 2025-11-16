G. Udayagiri records season’s lowest temperature of 5.8 degrees, mercury drops to 13 degrees

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal; district recorded this season’s lowest temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius, informed senior Meteorologist Uma Shankar Dash today.

As per the data shared by Dash on his X handle, a total of 13 places of Odisha recorded temperatures below 12 degrees.

According to him, Semiliguda reported the second lowest temperature of yesterday as it witnessed a temperature of 7.4 degrees. It was followed by Daringbadi, which is called the Kashmir of Odisha, where the mercury dropped to 8 degrees.

The other places where the mercury dropped to 12 degree Celsius are:

Advertisement

Phulbani: 9 degrees Rourkela: 10.2 degrees Jharsuguda: 10.6 degrees Angul: 10.6 degrees Keonjhar: 10.8 degrees Chipilima: 11 degrees Kirei: 11.3 degrees Bhawanipatna: 11.4 degrees Koraput 11.5 degrees Nabarangpur: 11.6 degrees

Likewise, the mercury in Bhubaneswar decreased to 13 degrees while in Cuttack the night temperature came down to 13.4 degrees.

Meanwhile, the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued Yellow Warning saying that cold wave conditions likely to prevail in isolated pockets over the districts of Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Khurda, Sundargarh, Angul and Kandhamal.