Full dress rehearsal for Independence Day in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: India is all set to celebrate the 78th Independence Day on Tuesday. Ahead of the Independence day celebrations, the armed forces conducted a full dress rehearsal in Mahatma Gandhi Marg road near Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar.

The Police Commissionerate has tightened security checks at several entry points in the capital city of Odisha, ahead of Independence Day. Roads including Cuttack road, Nandankanan road, Puri Bypass road, Nayapalli, and Khandagiri have been barricaded for security reasons.

Stringent checks are being conducted to monitor activities such as drunken driving, late night commuting, and criminal activities. A team of additional DCPs is managing the initiative under the leadership of DCP Prateek Singh. The security checks are being conducted under the Bhubaneswar Safe City drive initiative.

The Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police has conducted a strict check on all the hotels in the city, said reports on Tuesday. Keeping in view the Independence Day celebrations the checking has started.

According to reports, checking was conducted by Capital police station, Kharvela nagar police station, Shahid nagar police station, Laxmi Sagar police station and Badagada police station under the “Safe City Drive” yesterday.

