Fuel prices hiked by Rs.3, consumers express annoyance

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Bhubaneswar: The rising fuel prices have once again become a major concern for the common public of Odisha as the rates of petrol and diesel were increased by ₹3 per litre, putting additional burden on common people and vehicle owners.

With the revised rates coming into effect from Friday, petrol prices rose from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67 per litre. The sudden hike triggered strong reactions from the public, with many consumers expressing anger over long queues and fuel shortages at petrol pumps.

People alleged that they had been waiting since last night to get fuel but returned empty-handed even after standing in line for hours. Several consumers accused the government of deliberately delaying the decision until after the elections.

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“We stood in queues throughout the night but did not get petrol. We came again in the morning and were told there is no fuel. What are we supposed to do? The government should have informed us earlier,” said a frustrated consumer waiting outside a petrol pump.

Reports also suggested that some parts of the state also are facing fuel shortage forcing people to go long route to get fuel that too with purchase limit.

According to reports, two major reasons are being cited behind the fuel price hike. The first is the increase in international crude oil prices, which directly impacts India as the country imports nearly 80 percent of its oil requirement. The second reason is the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, making oil imports more expensive for Indian companies and ultimately increasing the burden on consumers.