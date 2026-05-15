Fuel prices hike by Rs 3, shortage trigger long queues across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: People across several parts of Odisha faced major inconvenience on Thursday as petrol and diesel prices increased sharply, while fuel shortages led to long queues at many petrol pumps. The situation was reported from cities including Cuttack, Berhampur, and Rourkela, where many motorists waited for hours to refill their vehicles.

In Rourkela, regular petrol prices increased from ₹102.47 to ₹105.68 per litre, while diesel prices rose from ₹93.77 to ₹96.96. Speed petrol prices also saw a steep rise. In Berhampur, petrol rates increased from ₹102.58 to ₹105.80 per litre, and diesel prices climbed from ₹94.10 to ₹97.29. Speed petrol reportedly rose from ₹111.90 to ₹115.12 per litre.

The sudden rise in prices came at a time when several petrol pumps were already struggling with supply shortages. In Berhampur, around four petrol pumps remained closed due to a lack of fuel, while huge crowds gathered at the few pumps that were functioning. Some fuel station managers said oil tankers had been trying to collect fuel since Wednesday, but supplies were unavailable.

Long queues of vehicles were seen from early morning in Cuttack city and nearby areas. In some places, lines reportedly stretched from half a kilometre to nearly one kilometre. Two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, cars, buses, and tractors were all seen waiting outside filling stations.

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The situation especially affected around 4,000 auto-rickshaw drivers, many of whom depend on daily earnings to support their families. Drivers said they had to stand in queues for hours just to get fuel, affecting their work and income. However, emergency service vehicles were reportedly being given fuel as per requirement.

To avoid any law and order issues, the Commissionerate Police deployed personnel at several petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar. While some stations supplied fuel in limited quantities, others continued sales based on available stock.

Many residents expressed anger over both the price hike and the shortage situation. Several customers also complained that some filling stations were not accepting online payments, causing additional problems for people who were not carrying cash.

Also Read:Fuel prices hiked by Rs.3, consumers express annoyance