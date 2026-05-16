Fuel-crisis: Over 100 Fishermen stranded as boats run out of fuel in middle of Chilika

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Pipili: In another incident related to fuel crisis in Odisha, more than 100 fishermen from the Kanas area have been reportedly stranded in the middle of Chilika Lake after their boats ran out of diesel on Saturday.

According to reports, around 40 boats carrying over 100 fishermen from the Jagulai Padar area under the Kanas region remain got stranded inside a small island inside Chilika after their boat stopped midway due to a shortage of fuel while they were returning after fishing.

Those fishermen are now stranded in the small island, unable to return to home.

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Meanwhile, sources have also revealed that multiple boats were also seen anchored near the banks around the Daya river mouth, located around 8 km from Jagulai Padar, after exhausting their diesel supply mid-journey.

Local residents said the fishermen had ventured deep into Chilika for fishing activities, but later faced difficulties returning due to fuel shortage.

Meanwhile, the panic buying of fuel continues to be seen at petrol pumps across the state with people still standing in long queues with their vehicles at petrol pumps across Odisha on Saturday as well as people rushed to refill petrol and diesel amid the ongoing fuel shortage crisis.