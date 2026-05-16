Fuel crisis deepens in Odisha, massive rush seen at petrol pumps

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Long queues continued to be seen at petrol pumps across Odisha on Saturday as people rushed to refill petrol and diesel amid the ongoing fuel shortage crisis.

From early morning, huge crowds gathered outside fuel stations in Bhubaneswar and several other parts of the state. People were seen waiting for hours with bikes, autos, cars, buses and heavy vehicles to get fuel.

Reports said the situation remains the same across coastal, western and southern Odisha, with severe rush at almost every petrol pump. In many places, fuel is being supplied in limited quantities, triggering resentment among consumers.

Advertisement

Several petrol pumps reportedly remained closed due to shortage of fuel, while stations having stock witnessed unmanageable crowds. Long queues were seen even before petrol pumps opened in the morning.

Many people returned disappointed after waiting for hours without getting petrol or diesel. As the fuel crisis continues to intensify, public dissatisfaction is also increasing across the state.

Also Read: Private bus fare hiked in Odisha after fuel price rise