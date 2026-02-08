Frustrated over not getting job under rehabilitation scheme, youth attempts self-immolation using petrol

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a youth attempted self-immolation by using petrol after getting frustrated over not getting job under rehabilitation scheme in Odisha’s Cuttack district today.

One Amiya Singh, of Bishnupur village of Banki area in Cuttack district, poured petrol and set himself on fire for not getting the government job of his father.

Amiya’s elder brother informed that his father was working in the Geological Department and after his father’s death, Amiya who has completed graduation had applied to get the job under the rehabilitation scheme.

Amiya tried all his best to get the job and even ran pillar to post for the same. However, as his file has been allegedly still lying in the Cuttack District Collector’s office for the last six years, he lost his mental balance and set himself on fire after pouring petrol this afternoon.

He was rescued by the family members and villagers and was admitted at Athagarh Sub Divisional Hospital in a critical condition. Later, doctors referred him to the SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.

Amiya’s brother claimed that 90 percent of Amiya’s body has been burnt and he is battling with life.