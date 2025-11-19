From zero tolerance for corruption to no harassment of innocents, Odisha CM unveils 8-point action plan for SPs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today attended the concluding session of the two-day joint conference of District Collectors and Superintendent of Police (SP) here today.

At the valedictory session, the Chief Minister emphasised strengthening law and order, citizen-friendly policing and seamless coordination between administration and law enforcement.

During his address, the Chief Minister unveiled a total of eight-point action plan for the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the State. He highlighted the following 8 key focus areas for SPs:

Strategy to improve conviction rate Register every complaint, no refusal SPs to inspect police stations regularly Collector-SP coordination as one team Zero tolerance for corruption No harassment of innocents Training on BNS, BNSS & BSA Smart use of technology

The CM also advised to make Odisha Naxal-free by 2026 and take stringent action against drug trafficking, land mafia and economic offenders. Besides, he urged them to intensify road safety enforcement at accident-prone areas and focus on checking over-speeding and drunk driving.

He also appealed the SPs to strengthen coordination with Coastal Security, Coast Guard and Navy to prevent infiltration.