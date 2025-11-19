From zero tolerance for corruption to no harassment of innocents, Odisha CM unveils 8-point action plan for SPs

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today attended the concluding session of the two-day joint conference of District Collectors and Superintendent of Police (SP) here today.

By Subadh Nayak
action plan for sps

At the valedictory session, the Chief Minister emphasised strengthening law and order, citizen-friendly policing and seamless coordination between administration and law enforcement.

During his address, the Chief Minister unveiled a total of eight-point action plan for the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of the State. He highlighted the following 8 key focus areas for SPs:

  1. Strategy to improve conviction rate
  2. Register every complaint, no refusal
  3. SPs to inspect police stations regularly
  4. Collector-SP coordination as one team
  5. Zero tolerance for corruption
  6. No harassment of innocents
  7. Training on BNS, BNSS & BSA
  8. Smart use of technology

The CM also advised to make Odisha Naxal-free by 2026 and take stringent action against drug trafficking, land mafia and economic offenders. Besides, he urged them to intensify road safety enforcement at accident-prone areas and focus on checking over-speeding and drunk driving.

He also appealed the SPs to strengthen coordination with Coastal Security, Coast Guard and Navy to prevent infiltration.

