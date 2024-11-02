From village to Bhubaneswar and from a shepherd to an OAS officer, know the inspiring story of KISS student Jagajiban Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Like other children in Odisha villages, Jagajiban Majhi of Salandi under Belpada block in Balangir district of the State had a number of challenges in his life. He even had to graze goats in the village to support his poor family. But he faced every challenge with conviction that one day he would excel and do something great in his life as he always believed in the popular saying that reads as “where there is a will, there is a way.” With this thought in his mind, he gradually showed interest in studies and managed to complete his matriculation from the village school.

Jagajiban’s fate changed when he came to know about the Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) University, founded by Dr. Achyuta Samanta. Without any second thought or delay, he came to Bhubaneswar from his village and joined KISS as he got attracted with the facilities and opportunities provided at the institute free of cost.

After joining KISS, the largest residential school for the tribal students in the world, Jagajiban did not look back rather made use of the opportunities very well and went on to complete his Plus Two, Plus Three and MBA.

He then prepared for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Though he failed in his first three attempts, Jagajiban did not give up but worked harder with entire focus on clearing it and thus succeeded in his fourth attempt and secured the 615th rank in the OCS Exam-2022.

While speaking about his success, Jagajiban said, “I faced lots of challenges and difficulties in my life. I even had to graze the goats in the village when I was a child. Gradually, I got interested in studies and stopped doing the job of the shepherd. After completing my matric, I went to Bhubaneswar for my higher studies at KISS. I studied here for 11 years.”

“For my success, I give the credit to KISS and Achyuta Samanta sir, the teachers, my family members and villagers for all the help and support. I thank each one of them,” he added.

When asked about his important work as an OAS officer, he said, “Providing better education and health services to the people would be my first priority.”

While advising the students, Jagajiban said that everyone should study well so that they can get success in life. He is the son of Pabitra Majhi and Sukanti Majhi and belongs to the Gond tribal community.

Like Jagajiban, 14 other students of KISS institute also have cleared the OCS Examination-2022. They are Nandakishor Patra, and Nilamadhab Patra from Kalahandi; Rajes Kisan, and Suman Kujur from Sambalpur; Sanjeev Hasdah, Tikilimani Soren, Rameswar Hembram, and Lambodar Hembram from Mayurbhanj; Biswanatha Ranjan Kishan from Sundargarh; Runita Pradhan from Kandhamal, and Shyama Madi from Malakangiri.

The KISS family conducted a felicitation ceremony for them yesterday.