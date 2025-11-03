From stealing votes to stealing candidates; hero in propaganda, zero in work: Naveen Patnaik slams BJP

Advertisement

Nuapada: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today addressed a massive election rally at Tarabod, Dhanmandi Ground in Komna block, campaigning for party candidate Snehangini Chhuria in the Nuapada by-election.

Patnaik paid tribute to former MLA Rajendra Dholakia and remembered Biju Patnaik’s role in creating Nuapada district. He said that during the BJD government, Nuapada witnessed rapid development- from the Biju Expressway to safe drinking water, irrigation to over 10,000 hectares, and various welfare schemes, including for Sunabeda Sanctuary residents.

The BJD President lamented that since the BJP came to power, development across Odisha has come to a standstill. “Law and order has collapsed. Atrocities against women are at their peak. Mission Shakti mothers haven’t received salaries for 8 months. Farmers lack urea, elderly citizens are deprived of pensions, and BSKY benefits have been forgotten,” he said.

Advertisement

Patnaik accused the BJP government of indulging only in self-promotion. “This is a government of slogans, not solutions–hero in propaganda, zero in work. It’s not a ‘Game Changer’ government, it’s a ‘Name Changer’ government– one that paints over problems instead of solving them,” he said.

He questioned the ruling party’s promises asking “Where is the 300 units of free power? ₹3,500 pension for elders? Jobs for 100 youth in every panchayat? Where are the fertilizers for our farmers? Where is the end to katni-chhatni?”

The former CM said the BJP had “stolen votes to form the government and is now stealing candidates.” “This is a betrayal of the people, of the Biju Janata Dal, and of me personally. The people of Nuapada will give a befitting reply to this betrayal on November 11,” he declared.