From shifting ornaments of outer Ratna Bhandar to breaking locks of inner treasure trove this is what SJTA chief administrator said after coming out

Puri: The 11-member team which had entered the Puri Jagannath Temple to open the Ratna Bhandar reportedly came out of the 12th century shrine after completing their work for today as prescribed in the special Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for opening the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

While speaking to the media person after coming out, Arabinda Padhee, the Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said, “As per the SOP of the Odisha government regarding the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath Temple, we carried out our work today. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath we successfully opened the outer Ratna Bhandar and shifted the entire ornaments to a temporary strong room. The temporary strong room was then sealed in the presence of the Magistrate and every members of the team. The entire happening was recorded on cameras.”

“Later, we headed to the door of the inner Ratna Bhandar. However, the three locks of the door did not open with the keys that were given to us by the district collector. However, as per the SOP we broke the all the three locks and opened the door, following which the special committee entered inside,” he added.

The JTA Chief Administrator further said, “The special committee members found all the ornaments have been stored in different Almirahs and Sindukas (special treasure boxes). We could not shift them as it was too late for the day and as per the SOP we have to shift the entire valuables on the same day. Therefore, unanimously it was decided not to shift the ornaments today. We will have a meeting to finalise a date to shift the ornaments from the inner Ratna Bhandar to a temporary Ratna Bhandar, set up on the premises of the temple. It will be done only after the Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besa of the Holy Trinity.”

Speaking about of the renovation of the Ratna Bhandar, Padhee said that after shifting the all the ornaments to the temporary Ratna Bhandar, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will carry out the renovation work of the Ratna Bhandar. After completing that work, the entire ornaments will be again shifted to the Ratna Bhandars.

“As the structural safety of the temple is as our top most concern, special attention will be given for the renovation of the Ratna Bhandar and the counting of the ornaments will be done only after shifting them to the Ratna Bhandars,” he informed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the high level committee to supervise the inventorisation of valuables including jewellery stored in the Ratna Bhandar, retired Orissa High Court Justice Biswanath Rath, said that new locks were put on the door of the inner Ratna Bhandars and the keys have been sent to the district treasury.

A meeting will be held withing seven days to decide a date to shift the ornaments from the inner Ratna Bhandars, Justice Biswanath Rath added.

A special team of snake helpline members along with the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) also had gone inside the temple but did not find any treat pertaining to snakes.