From shifting 10 lakh people to canceling leaves and declaring holidays for students, know in details the measures Odisha has taken to combat cyclone Dana
Bhubaneswar: From shifting around 10 lakh people to safer places to canceling leaves of officials and declaring holidays for the students, Odisha government has taken various measures to combat cyclone Dana.
As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as many as 14 districts namely Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj are expected to be affected by cyclone Dana which might make a landfall in the night of October 24 or early morning of October 25. In view of this, the State government has taken the following measures to achieve its ‘zero causality’ target:
- The districts mentioned above have been asked to identify the vulnerable habitations and population at risk and to evacuate them to safe shelters, if required.
- Action plan on deployment of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services have been chalked out.
- 51 ODRAF Teams have been deployed in the vulnerable districts.
- 178 Fire Services Teams have been deployed and 40 Fire Services Teams are being deployed in vulnerable locations.
- 20 NDRF Teams have been mobilized (19 deployed, 1 reserve)
- 5 NDRF Teams have already been airlifted from Bhatinda and will reach Bhubaneswar today at 10.00 PM.
- Collectors will make arrangement regarding boarding and lodging for the NDRF Teams deployed.
- Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters, Multipurpose Flood Shelters and other buildings have been identified to shelter the vulnerable population. Necessary arrangements have been made for the provision of food, drinking water, lighting, sanitation and health facility to the people to be evacuated to such shelters.
- Chief Secretary took a meeting on 20.10.2024 with the concerned Collectors, Secretaries of the concerned Departments and gave instructions to ensure preparedness in Energy, Health, Fisheries & ARD, Drinking Water, Food Supplies, Agriculture and other sectors.
- Chief Minister in the presence of Hon’ble Minister, Revenue & DM took a meeting on 21.10.2024 with the concerned Collectors, Secretaries of the concerned Departments and gave necessary instructions.
- Today (22.10.2024) a High Level Meeting under the Chairmanship of Minister, Revenue & DM was conducted to assess the preparedness.
- Engineering Department have made necessary advance arrangements for clearance of road traffic after the cyclone.
- All fishing boats plying Odisha coast are safely berthed in their respective FLCs/ FH by 11.00 AM on 22.10.2024 and it has been ensured that no fishing boat shall venture into sea till 26.10.2024 Evening.
- Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India has been requested to provide one Helicopter to be used for relief and rescue operations.
- Schools, Colleges Universities as well as Anganwadi Centres in the 14 districts under warning are to remain closed from 23rd to 25th October.
- All Leaves are cancelled of all Government officials from 23rd to 25th October.
- Senior officers are deployed to districts on high alert for overall supervision of search and rescue operation.
- All the three port authorities Gopalpur, Paradip and Dhamara have been instructed to hoist signal DC-I.
- Concerned districts have been instructed to ensure timely evacuation as per guidelines given.
- To keep overhead water tanks filled in private and public buildings.
- Hordings to be removed specially in coastal districts as a precautionary measure.
- More than 6,000 multipurpose storm/flood shelters have been prepared by the government.
- More than 3,000 people have been identified for evacuation from sensitive areas.
- More than 10 lakh people will be relocated to safer places.
- More than 8,000 pregnant women have been identified to be shifted to the hospitals.
- More than 700 electrical gangmen have been kept ready to engage in post-cyclone re-powering operations.
- More than 5,000 packets of polythene have been kept in stock to provide food to the people after the cyclone.