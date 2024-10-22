From shifting 10 lakh people to canceling leaves and declaring holidays for students, know in details the measures Odisha has taken to combat cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar: From shifting around 10 lakh people to safer places to canceling leaves of officials and declaring holidays for the students, Odisha government has taken various measures to combat cyclone Dana.

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), as many as 14 districts namely Angul, Puri, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj are expected to be affected by cyclone Dana which might make a landfall in the night of October 24 or early morning of October 25. In view of this, the State government has taken the following measures to achieve its ‘zero causality’ target: