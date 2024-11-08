From No 1 state, Odisha has now reached to such a stage that people are forced to consume mango kernel: LoP Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: It is unfortunate that Odisha, which was a No 1 state, has now reached to such a stage that people are forced to consume mango kernel and die, said leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik while targeting the State government over the death of two tribal women after consuming mango kernel in Kandhamal district.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik shared the photo copy of the State Rankings-2022, Naveen said, “It is very sad that two tribal women of Kandhamal lost their lives after consuming mango kernel. Such incidents were seen two decades ago. Innocent tribal brothers and sisters of Mandipanka village have been forced to eat mango kernel as they did not get rice for four months, which is even sadder.

“During the Biju Janata Dal government, Odisha became the number one state in the country in implementing NFSA, ensuring food security for all. To make it even more comprehensive, we specifically implemented the State Food Security Scheme. It is very sad and unfortunate to reach such a stage today after being honoured by the central government as the number one state,” he added.