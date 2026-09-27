From flood relief to safe drinking water: Kabya Priya Dhal’s initiatives in her native Jajpur

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Jajpur: Kabya Priya Dhal, who is currently serving in a senior position at a reputed private university in Odisha, has undertaken a series of initiatives in Dasarathpur and Binjharpur of Jajpur, focusing on immediate assistance during the recent floods and access to safe drinking water for schoolchildren.

During the recent flood situation, families in several parts of Dasarathpur and Binjharpur were affected by waterlogging, disruption of normal life and difficulties in accessing essential items. Kabya Priya extended assistance to affected families by arranging and providing essential supplies and other necessary materials based on local requirements.

Following the flood response, the focus has now extended to a longer-term requirement—safe drinking water in government schools.

As part of the initiative, water purification tanks have been installed in government schools across the concerned areas of Dasarathpur and Binjharpur. The facilities are intended to provide students with access to purified drinking water during school hours and address a basic requirement for a healthier school environment.

The initiative has a particular focus on school-going children, for whom reliable access to safe drinking water is an important everyday need. The installation of purification facilities also seeks to provide a sustainable facility within the schools rather than limiting assistance to temporary relief during emergencies.

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The initiatives cover two distinct areas of need: immediate support for families affected by flooding and longer-term support for students through drinking-water facilities in government schools.

Kabya Priya’s connection with the area is rooted in her association with Dasarathpur and Binjharpur. Although her professional responsibilities are now centred in the higher education sector, she has continued to maintain a connection with the people of her native region.

The initiatives have been undertaken as personal efforts to support people and institutions in her home area. She does not seek to position these activities as a political or formal social-service campaign. Rather, the efforts reflect her continuing association with the community from which she comes.

For Kabya Priya, the relationship with her native area goes beyond geography. Dasarathpur and Binjharpur remain closely connected to her sense of family and belonging, which has been reflected through her continued engagement with local needs.

The recent efforts—from assistance during the floods to the installation of water purification facilities in government schools—represent an attempt to address both immediate community needs and practical requirements affecting children and families in the area.