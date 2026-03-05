From Classroom to Control room: How Vedanta Aluminium is empowering women in Lanjigarh

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Empowerment is most meaningful when it begins at the grassroots, with access to education, confidence-building, and the opportunity to build a career close to home.

In Lanjigarh, Vedanta Aluminium has been working to strengthen local communities by investing in education and creating employment opportunities close to home. By building access to quality schooling and opening pathways into skilled industrial roles, the company is enabling young women from the region to step into careers once considered out of reach.

Priyanka Mahakhud’s journey is one such example. Born and raised in Lanjigarh, Priyanka studied at Vedanta DAV International School, the first English-medium school in the area, from UKG to Class 12. At a time when structured English-medium education was limited locally, the school became a gateway to broader academic exposure and personal growth.

Over the years, the institution has expanded significantly in infrastructure and student strength, becoming a pillar of quality education for families in the region. For Priyanka, it laid the foundation not only for higher studies but also for professional ambition. She became the first in her family to study in an English-medium school, reinforcing the importance of education within her household. Today, her sister is pursuing law in Cuttack, and her brother is studying engineering in Bhubaneswar.

After completing her B.Sc. (Hons.) in Zoology from Maharishi College of Natural Law, Bhubaneswar, Priyanka continued her academic journey and is currently pursuing post-graduation in Biotechnology through distance learning — balancing studies alongside a demanding technical role.

She now works in one of the most critical areas of the Vedanta’s Alumina Refinery, the Distributed Control System (DCS), widely regarded as the nerve centre of plant operations. As a Control Room Operator, Priyanka continuously monitors vital process parameters such as temperature, pressure, flow, and levels through real-time digital systems. She acknowledges alarms, works to maintain zero overflow and zero trip conditions, and takes preventive and corrective action before deviations escalate. The role requires precision, analytical thinking, quick decision-making, and close coordination with field operators and process controllers, especially during start-ups, shutdowns, and emergency situations.

Her presence in a core production control room reflects a quiet but significant shift. In a sector traditionally dominated by men, more women from local communities are stepping into high-responsibility operational roles, backed by education, training, and opportunity.

Stories like Priyanka’s underline how sustained investment in schooling and skill development can translate into meaningful careers within the same ecosystem. From a student in Lanjigarh’s first English-medium school to operating the refinery’s central control systems, her journey demonstrates how opportunity, when created locally, can empower women to contribute directly to industrial growth and community progress.

Through sustained focus on education and inclusive employment, Vedanta Aluminium is helping ensure that young women in Lanjigarh do not just dream of opportunity, they are equipped to lead it.