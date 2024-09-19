From being beaten up to being molested by IIC, Army Major’s fiancée narrates her ordeal; Watch

Bhubaneswar: Four days after the shocking and disgraceful incident, Army Major Gurbant Singh’s fiancée Ankita Pradhan came infront of the media and narrated her ordeal today.

Pradhan, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, narrated the story to the media persons being on a wheel-chair. “Some unknown people waylaid us and started to fight with us while we returning home after closing my restaurant at around 1 AM on September 15. Somehow, we managed to escape from there and went to Bharatpur Police Station to file a case.”

“There was nobody except a lady police constable who was sitting at the reception. We requested her to register my complaint as there were several youths in the vehicle and they might follow us at any time and so police patrolling would be helpful for us. However, instead of registering my complaint, she misbehaved with me,” she added.

Pradhan said, “I even identified myself as a lawyer and said her that it was her duty to register an FIR. But she got angry further and misbehaved with me. In the meantime, a police patrolling vehicle with several cops including female police reached the police station.”

“They had given opportunity to Gurbant (Army Major Gurbant Singh and her fiancée) to file the written complaint. However, I don’t know why they put him in the lock-up all of a sudden. I said them that they cannot put an Army officer in the custody and it is unlawful,” she said.

“In the meantime, two female officers pulled my hair strongly and started beating up. I continued to request them to stop. However, they dragged me on the corridor of the police station. I tried to fight them for self-defense. While one of them was squeezing my neck, I bite her hand. They removed my jacket and tied my both the hands with it and they used a scarf to tie my both the legs and put me in a room,” Pradhan continued.

“Later, a male officer came and continuously kicked on my chest after removing my bra. Another male police officer came and lowered his pants and molested me,” she said while weeping.

Watch the video here: