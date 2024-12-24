Fresh spell of rainfall in these districts of Odisha on December 24-25

Bhubaneswar: As an impact of the low-pressure developed over Bay of Bengal, rainfall in Odisha can be witnessed for the next two days. The depression will head in the west to northwest direction and reach northern Tamil Nadu and Southern Andhra coast near the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD predicted that as an impact of it, some parts of northern and southern coastal Odisha will receive a fresh spell of rain. Rains are expected to be on December 24 and 25 with light to moderate intensity.

Light drizzles of rain can be expected today in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri and Koraput districts. On December 25, rainfall will be less.

Following the rainfall in December 20 and 21 in the state, chilly winters in Odisha are being experienced.

In the coming two days, temperature is likely to reduce between 2 and 4 degrees in the Celsius scale. Along with winter, foggy mornings in Odisha can be seen.