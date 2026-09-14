Fresh Low-Pressure System Likely Around September 22, Rainfall to Intensify in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to witness another spell of intensified rainfall as a fresh low-pressure system may develop around September 22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

At present, a low-pressure area is active over southwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Vidarbha. Under its influence, the monsoon trough extends through Odisha towards the Bay of Bengal, resulting in changes in weather conditions across the state.

Although the existing low-pressure system is expected to move away, rainfall activity is likely to continue in Odisha due to the active monsoon trough

The weather department has also indicated the possibility of a cyclonic circulation forming over the north Andaman Sea around September 20. The system may gradually move northwestwards and reach the vicinity of the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coast around September 22, where it could intensify into a low-pressure area

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However, the exact intensity, movement and areas likely to receive the heaviest rainfall from the system are yet to be determined

Meanwhile, a Yellow Warning has been issued for 18 districts in Odisha for heavy rainfall today. For tomorrow, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in keonjhar Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts. Several other districts have also been placed under an alert for thunderstorms accompanied by rain

For September 16, the IMD has issued a Yellow Warning for heavy rainfall in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Gajapati districts

With the possibility of heavy rainfall continuing in several parts of the state over the coming days, residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert and follow official weather updates.