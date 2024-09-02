Fresh low pressure over BoB, heavy rain in Odisha from September 4

By Sudeshna Panda
heavy rain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Fresh low pressure over BoB, heavy rain in Odisha predicted from September 4 onwards said reports on Monday. Low pressure shall bring heavy rain.

According to reports, the low pressure will bring rain in different parts of the state. The amount of rain will increase from September 4. Low pressure may develop in West Central and North West Bengal by September 5.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for rainfall from the southern part of Odisha to the coast till September 8. Especially Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Rayagada Gajapati districts will receive heavy rain.

The MeT Department is yet to release a detailed weather bulletin in this regard.

