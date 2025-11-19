Fresh low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal around November 22! Check details  

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A fresh low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 22, informed agrometeorologist Debashish Jena.

According to the agrometeorologist, the latest model suggests that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the Bay of Bengal around November 22 and move towards the southwest Bay of Bengal.

As of now there is no clarity regarding the exact direction and amplification of the system, he informed adding that this system seems to be following the direction of the previous system. However, we need some more time to have better clarity in this regard.

Advertisement

He further informed that under its influence Odisha might experience rainfall between November 26 and November 30. However, heavy rainfall is expected to occur at one or two places in some parts of the South parts of the state which includes Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, Jena mentioned.

Following the rainfall, the night temperature is expected to rise further due to which there might be a break in the cold wave condition after November 25.