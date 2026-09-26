Fresh flood threat looms over North Odisha as water levels rise in Jalaka, Budhabalanga and Subarnarekha rivers

Advertisement

Jaleswar: A fresh flood threat looms over vulnerable river basins in North Odisha following the incessant rainfall triggered by a recent depression. The water levels of Jalaka, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers are rising due to the heavy spells of rainfall.

By 6:00 AM, the water level in Jalaka river has reached 6.78 meters at Mathani, which is above the danger mark of 6.50 meters.

Meanwhile, the Subarnarekha river is swelling following the release of water from the Galudihi Barrage in Jharkhand. At Rajghat, the warning level is 9.45 meters, but the water level stood at 10.15 meters by 6:00 AM.

Advertisement

The Budhabalanga river is also flowing above the danger mark. Near the National Highway, the water level of the Budhabalanga has crossed the 8.50-meter mark. The danger level for the Budhabalanga river is 8.13 meters, while the warning level is 7.21 meters.

The flood water have entered low-lying areas, causing several areas in Balasore town—such as Chunabhati, Barabati, Daudibhanga, Behera Sahi, and Olandaj Sahi—to be inundated. The road connectivity between Balasore town and ten panchayats has been severed as floodwaters are flowing over roads in various locations.

Residents living along the riverbanks are in a state of panic due to the rising water levels.

Also Read: Depression to remain active for next 12 hours, orange warning for heavy rainfall issued for 8 Odisha districts