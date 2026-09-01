Fresh flood threat in Odisha as Baitarani and several other rivers swell

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Bhubaneswar: Another potential flood threat hangs over some regions of Odisha, with water levels in various rivers steadily increasing due to heavy precipitation in their upper catchment regions.

As per reports, Baitarani river is already past its danger level. As of this morning, the Baitarani was flowing at 18.28 metres as against a danger level of 18.33 metres at Akhuapada in Bhadrak district. Water levels began to rise since last Monday night owing to heavy rainfall upstream.

In Baleshwar, the Jalka river touched its danger level this morning, with water levels at 6.50 metres around 6 AM.

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Meanwhile, Budhabalanga river has also crossed the warning level in the district, with water levels reading 7.28 metres. Even the Subarnarekha river’s water levels are increasing, reaching 9.32 metres by 6 AM.

In Astia of Baripada, the Budhabalanga river’s waters were again on the rise and recorded 29.5 metres in the morning when the danger level stands at 31 metres. Water has already begun inundating low-lying areas, added reports.

With several rivers witnessing a rise in water levels, concerns are growing over the possibility of another flood in the affected areas.