Fresh Cyclonic System Likely Over Bay of Bengal on September 10!

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience another spell of rainfall over the coming week, with a fresh weather system likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal around September 10.

The system could intensify into a deep depression, according to weather forecasts.

Several parts of Odisha are currently witnessing cloudy conditions and light rainfall. At present, there is no active weather system directly over the state. However, a trough line over a neighbouring state is influencing the weather and triggering rainfall in some parts of Odisha.

The weather department has issued a Yellow Warning for 17 districts for heavy rainfall. Although rainfall activity and its spread are currently limited, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across the state for the next three days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has forecast an increase in rainfall from September 9, with the intensity expected to rise further from September 10.

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A Yellow Warning for heavy rainfall has been issued for Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar for September 9.

On September 11, heavy rainfall is likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal. A Yellow Warning has been issued for these districts.

Weather reports indicate that northern and coastal Odisha are likely to receive comparatively heavier rainfall during this period.

The possible development of a fresh low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal around September 10 will be closely monitored, as it could strengthen into a deep depression and influence rainfall across Odisha.