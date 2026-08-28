Fresh cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, Odisha braces for more rain

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Bhubaneswar: Weather activity is set to intensify over the Bay of Bengal, with a fresh cyclonic circulation likely to develop over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha coast today.

As predicted by the India Meteorological department (IMD), the system may gradually become more organised and develop into a low-pressure area between August 29 and 30. As a result, weather activity is all set to intensify acosss the state, with a substantial increase in rainfall expected, especially over the north and coastal districts.

Rain may continue in the state from August 29 to September 1, with the intensity varying from few places to isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Not only Odisha, even the coastal areas and southern district of Gangetic West Bengal such as south 24 parganas, East Midnapore and hooghly will have enhanced rainfall activity for the weekend.

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Similarly, eastern India such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar are also likely to receive widespread rainfall with thunderstorm.

Winds of around 30-50 kmph might be experienced over the coast of Odisha, west Bengal and also adjoining areas while the sea area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is also expected to be rough.

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