Fresh clash erupts between 2 villages of Khordha district, watch

Begunia: Fresh clashes erupted between Ostapur and Kotapalla villages under Baghamari Police Station limits in Odisha’s Khurda district over a long-standing border dispute on Wednesday.

The clash results in shop vandalism and stone-pelting incidents from both sides. The recent violence was reportedly triggered by a minor altercation over naming a local bus stand, with both villages claiming jurisdiction.

The violence occurred just two days after Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was lifted from the area, which had been in force for nearly three months to maintain law and order.

The situation is currently under control, with increased police presence and senior officials overseeing law and order.

Watch the video here: