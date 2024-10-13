Free ‘Mahaprasad’ at Puri Jagannath Temple soon: Odisha Law Minister

Puri: Devotees visiting the Puri Jagannath Temple will get free Mahaprasad very soon, informed Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Sunday.

While speaking about the Odisha government’s decision to provide free ‘Mahaprasad’ at Puri Jagannath temple, the Law Minister said that the state government is chalking the modalities for the initiative, which would begin after the holy Kartika month.

Annually, around Rs 14-15 crore would be needed to provide free ‘Mahaprasad’ to the devotees, he said adding that some kind-hearted devotees have expressed their willingness to help in the government in the initiative.

Harichandan also advised people to come forward to extend helping hand to the State government with the aim to lessen the burden on the government, which will earn them more blessings from Lord Jagannath.