Free chicken pokada amid bird flu fears draws huge crowd in Puri; Watch

Puri: Hundreds of people made a beeline at Chhaitana Bazar in Puri City for free Chicken Pakoda, distributed by some poultry traders possibly with the aim to combat the bird flu fears.

Though it was not clear why the chicken pokada was distributed freely, it is suspected that a group of poultry traders, after facing loss due to the bird flu, tried their best to win the hearts of the people by sensitizing them that there is no threat of bird flu if the chicken is cooked well.

As part of their efforts, the poultry traders distributed chicken pokada to the people freely for four hours on Friday. As it was a non-veg day, such a huge crowd gathered at the outlet that over two quintals of chicken was distributed to the people between 5 PM and 9 PM.

Be it small children or the grownups, people rushed there to enjoy the free chicken pokada. Besides, many people were seen carrying the same for their family members.

