WATCH: Free Ama bus travel for women on Raksha Bandhan in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Women will be able to travel free in Ama Bus services throughout Odisha on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on August 27.

The announcement was made by Comprehensive Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on the direction of Chief Minister and under the supervision of Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr Krishna Chandra Mahapatra.

As per reports, the free travel facility for women commuters would be valid on all Ama Bus services in Bhubaneswar, Kataka, Puri, Raurkela, Sambalpur, Brahmapur and Kendujhar.

CRUT is expecting over 1 lakh women passengers to take advantage of this scheme in a single day, added reports.

This is a bid to provide safe, accessible, and affordable transport services to women commuters and enhance their mobility for social and economic growth.

Ama Buses are equipped with GPS-tracking of buses, CCTVs, and trained personnel among other provisions.

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“Under the Chief Minister’s direction and with the kind guidance of Housing and Urban Development Minister, we are delighted to announce the free ride scheme for women on Ama Buses on this special occasion of Raksha Bandhan which reflects our commitment to promote safe and reliable public transport for women.”

“We anticipate that this scheme will cater to the needs of over one lakh women beneficiaries across the State,” stated Siddiq Alam, Managing Director, CRUT.

All women commuters have been requested to collect a Zero Ticket while they board the bus.

Passengers are also requested to extend cooperation to the bus staff and maintain etiquette on board.

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