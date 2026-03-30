Fourth batch of chariot wood arrives in Puri, construction work to start from Akshaya Trutiya

Advertisement

Puri: The fourth batch of chariot wood logs has arrived in Puri of Odisha for the world famous Rath Yatra 2026.

This chariot wood has come from the Madhopur Forest range of Boudh district. At least 37 pieces of 12-foot long Dhaura wood logs and 15 pieces of 20-foot wood logs have arrived in this batch.

Advertisement

A total of 52 pieces of wood logs have arrived in two trucks to the holy city of Puri.

It is to be noted that the construction work of Mahaprabhu’s chariot will start from Akshaya Trutiya.

Also read: BEO lodges police complaint against teacher for submitting fake academic certificates