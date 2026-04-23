Four youths arrested for making girl’s obscene video viral

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Sambalpur: As many as four youths including the prime accused was arrested by the police on charges of making a young girl’s obscene video viral in Odisha’s Sambalpur.

According to reports, one Raja Badhei, the prime accused, who is also a Kirtan singer, allegedly made the obscene video of the girl, who is also a Kirtan singer, viral yesterday.

Sambalpur police took suo motu cognizance of the incident after learning about the viral obscene video and started an investigation into the sensational matter.

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In course of investigation, police interrogated several people and later arrested Raja Badhei after getting to know about his role behind the viral video. Cops also arrested three other youths for helping Raja to circulate the lady kirtan singer’s obscene video.

Post arresting all the four accused persons, cops conducted their medical examinations and forwarded all of them to the court by following all legal process.

Meanwhile, the incident has shocked and surprised the people of the locality as they found Raja, who mostly sings devotional songs, was involved in such shameful activity.