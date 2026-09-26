Four tonne ‘Angya Laddu’ auctioned for Rs 17 lakh in Talcher

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Talcher: A massive 4-tonne (40 quintal) angya Laddu (a symbol of permission), offered to Lord Ganesh at the Talcher Puja Mandap, has been sold for Rs 17 lakh in an auction on Saturday. The giant prasad was acquired by Talcher Diamond Group after a competitive bidding process. The laddu was auctioned one day before the Immersion ceremony usually termed as Bhasani.

The laddu was brought to the auction venue through a truck after being paraded across the city with a grand procession following the neccessary puja rituals. Subsequently, an auction was conducted by the administration and the Central Puja Committee.

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The bidding started at one lakh rupees, the ‘Diamond Group’ secured the rights with a winning bid of Rs 17 lakh with a fierce competition with eight other groups, who participated in the auction. All the MLAs from Angul district, along with the Talcher Sub-Collector and the SDPO, were present at the event.