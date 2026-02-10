Four students of KISS secure jobs in CRPF and BSF, founder Achyuta Samanta congratulates

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As many as four students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have secured jobs in Central Armed Police Forces (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) of the Government of India.

The four students of KISS students who have secured jobs in the central forces are Gunanidhi Kisan, Ranjan Majhi, Chitrasen Majhi and Ajit Mardi.

Gunanidhi Kisan of Bhalupatra village in Kirmira block of Jharsuguda district is a second-year science graduate student while Ranjan Majhi is a first-year commerce graduate from Barangpas village under Kashipur block of Rayagada district.

Similarly, Chitrasen Majhi is a second-year commerce graduate who hails from Telenpali village in Khaprakhol block of Balangir district and third-year arts graduate Ajit Mardi belong to Chalanguda village of Malkangiri district.

Expressing happiness over the success of the four students, KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta congratulated them and wished them a bright future. He said that the success of these students will inspire other students of KISS and will be a meaningful contribution to nation building.

Further Samanta said, “At KISS, education is closely linked with employment. Most of these children come from very poor families, where a secure job changes life at home. When a child stands on their own feet, it brings relief to parents and confidence to the entire community.”

“This is how KISS has grown into a role model across the globe, quietly and sincerely-showing that with care, discipline and the right opportunity, tribal children can build dignified lives and inspire the world,” he added.