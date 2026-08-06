Four shops gutted as deadly fire breaks out in Keshapur vegetable market in Ganjam

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Chhatrapur: A deadly fire broke out in the Keshapur vegetable market in Chhatrapur area under the Khallikote police limits of Ganjam district. The terrible fire engulfed four grocery stores and reduced them to ashes. This caused a huge loss as ration items worth lakhs of rupees were completely destroyed in the blaze.

According to reports, the fire suddenly broke out in the market and spread rapidly to four ration shops.

upon receiving information about the fire incident, the fire brigade reached the spot and managed to control the fire after a long exhausting hour.

The reason for the fire is yet to be determined.

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Last Saturday, a fire broke out in a shop in the Keshapur vegetable market. The repeated occurrence of the fire incident has spread fear and panic among the local shop owners.

Meanwhile, allegations have been raised that the fire was man-made by some miscreants who poured petrol on the shops and set it on fire at late Wednesday night.

The police is investigating the case and trying to determine whether the fire was man made or occurred due to some other reason.