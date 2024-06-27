Four Odisha districts to witness rain with lightning, IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for 3 days

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning very likely to affect some parts of districts of Nabarangpur, Baragarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh within next three hours, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department also advised the people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

The IMD also has issued Yellow Warning for heavy rain in different parts of the State for the next three days. Check day-wise weather warning below:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 28.06.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj , Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, and Boudh.

Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal and Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Puri and Khurda .

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 28.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 29.06.2024):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and, Mayurbhanj .

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Heavy to very heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and, Bhadrak.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 29.06.2024 to 8.30 AM of 30.06.2024):