Four OAS officers posted in CMO during previous govt reverted to GA & PG department

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak 0
Four officers reverted to GA & PG department

Bhubaneswar: As many as four senior Odisha Public Service (OAS) officers, who were posted in the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) during Naveen Patnaik’s tenure, have been reverted to the General Administration & Pubic Grievance (GA & PG) department today.

The four officers are Lala Manoj Kumar Ray, who was posted as Special Secretary to ex-Chief Minister, Rabindra Kumar Sethi, who was posted as O.S.D at the office of ex-Chief Minister, Subranshu Mishra, who worked as Additional Secretary to ex-Chief Minister with additional charge of Additional Secretary of Sports & YS Department, and Manoj Kumar Swain, who worked as joint secretary to ex-Chief Minister.

All of them have been revered and directed to report in the GA & PG Department for their further posting.

