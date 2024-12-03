Four new SDPOs given appointment in Odisha, details here

Bhubaneswar: As many as four IPS officers have been appointed as the new Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs), informed the Odisha Police, State Headquarters in a notification.

As per the notification of the State Police, the new SDPOs were given postings following the approval of the Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B Khurania.

After completion of the Advanced Executive Training (AET), Ramendra Prasad will proceed immediately to join as SDPO of Baliguda in Kandhamal district, said the notification.

After completion of the AET training, Sonali Singh Parmar will proceed immediately to join as the SDPO of Bonai in Rourkela, added the notification.

Likewise, IPS officer Mane Ajinkya Baburao has been posted as the SDPO of Sadar in Kalahandi district.

Additionally, on relief by local arrangement, IPS officer Amritpal Kaur, ASP Headquarters, Bolangir, will proceed immediately to join as SDPO of Padampur in Bargarh district while Bibhuti Bhusan Bhoi, the SDPO of Padampur has been attached to the Bargarh District Headquarters until further orders.