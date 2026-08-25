Four more OAS officers get new postings

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Tuesday transferred and gave new appointment to four more Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers.

The General Administration & Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department in a notification informed that OAS officer Chittaranjan Mohanta, the PA, ITDA, Karanjia has been transferred and posted as Additional Sub-Collector of Subarnapur.

Likewise, Satyajit Barik, the Deputy Collector at the office of the Sub-Collector in Balangir has been posted as Special LAO, Upper Lanth Irrigation Project in Balangir.

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Similarly, Ananya Sristi Satpathy, the Deputy Collector at Khordha Collectorate has been posted as Under Secretary of Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Dayasindhu Parida, the Sub-Collector of Karanjia has been allowed to remain in additional charge of PA, ITDA, Karanjia until further order, the department informed.